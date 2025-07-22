flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,165,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1895
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Average price (PROOF):33000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (232)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 26, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionPF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1895 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark M is 620 USD for regular strike and 33000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

