AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,758,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1895
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 18, 2025.

Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Taisei - December 10, 2023
SellerTaisei
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1895 S "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark S is 520 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1895 "Veiled head" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

