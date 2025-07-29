flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,166,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1894
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:590 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (152)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5041 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,540. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 675 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Stack's - April 12, 2025
SellerStack's
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1894 M "Veiled head"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark M is 590 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1894 "Veiled head" with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

