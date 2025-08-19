flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,488,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1892
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (180)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
768 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Holmasto - May 24, 2025
SellerHolmasto
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 12, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 12, 2025
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1892 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1892 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

