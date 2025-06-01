flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,473,537

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1890
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:590 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (135)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - January 15, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Via - September 30, 2024
SellerVia
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 18, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1890 M JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB is 590 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark M JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters M JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
