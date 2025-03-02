flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,808,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1890
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,581. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 12, 2025
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1890 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 620 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

