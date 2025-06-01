flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2358 oz) 7,3343 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,187,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1888
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:790 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (163)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,024. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction The Royal Mint - June 9, 2024
SellerThe Royal Mint
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1888 S JEB "Jubilee portrait"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB is 790 USD. The coin contains 7,3343 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 813,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with mark S JEB?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB?

To sell the Sovereign 1888 "Jubilee portrait" with the letters S JEB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1888All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions