AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,366,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1879
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:750 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 51,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 560 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
SellerJesús Vico
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateFebruary 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1879 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 750 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

