flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,590,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1877
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,950. Bidding took place June 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
689 $
Price in auction currency 575 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
962 $
Price in auction currency 720 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJuly 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1877 S WW WW "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW is 700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1877 "Coat of arms" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1877All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions