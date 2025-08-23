flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,740,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1879
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Average price (PROOF):550 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (296)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 40,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Antivm Numismatica - August 23, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateAugust 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
974 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Leu - March 17, 2025
SellerLeu
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
SellerGreat Coins & Art Auctions
DateSeptember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1879 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 620 USD for regular strike and 550 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1879 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1879All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions