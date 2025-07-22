flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,487,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1877
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place November 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction ibercoin - July 22, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Obolos - July 20, 2025
SellerObolos
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 11, 2025
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction GINZA - April 12, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Schulman - March 26, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU53 ANACS
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Marudhar - July 13, 2024
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Marudhar - July 13, 2024
SellerMarudhar
DateJuly 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1877 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1877 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
