flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,124,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1876
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (191)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark M WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Classical Numismatic Gallery auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Rimon Auctions - July 24, 2025
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1110 $
Price in auction currency 1110 USD
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Classical Numismatic Gallery - December 7, 2024
SellerClassical Numismatic Gallery
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Spink - June 29, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJune 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1876 M WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark M WW WW is 2200 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark M WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters M WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

