AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,613,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1876
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:600 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (88)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1876 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1876 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

