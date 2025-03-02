flag
Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,814,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1871
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with mark S WW WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 22,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 22, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 13, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 13, 2020
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 30, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 16, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George" at auction NOONANS - September 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 24, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1871 S WW WW "St. George"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with mark S WW WW is 620 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with mark S WW WW?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW?

To sell the Sovereign 1871 "St. George" with the letters S WW WW we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

