AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1870 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1870 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1870 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,220,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1870
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (837)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1870 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 841 USD
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Warin Global Investments - May 23, 2025
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction AURORA - May 22, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Rapp - May 21, 2025
SellerRapp
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Erwin Dietrich - March 30, 2025
SellerErwin Dietrich
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - March 29, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 14, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1870 at auction V. GADOURY - October 4, 2025
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 4, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1870?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1870 is 870 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1870?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1870 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1870?

To sell the Sovereign 1870 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

