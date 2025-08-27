flag
Sovereign 1868 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,521,600

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1868
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Katz - August 27, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Auction World - July 20, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
941 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 26, 2025
SellerMyntauktioner i Sverige AB
DateApril 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Rhenumis - March 13, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
SellerSima Srl
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
SellerSima Srl
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1868 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1868?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1868 is 1200 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1868?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1868 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1868?

To sell the Sovereign 1868 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

