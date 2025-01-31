flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1867 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,370,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1867
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:780 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (365)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction AURORA - July 24, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1223 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Sima Srl - October 18, 2024
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction WCN - June 13, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction WCN - May 30, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Numismatica Marcoccia - May 29, 2024
SellerNumismatica Marcoccia
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1867?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1867 is 780 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1867?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1867 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1867?

To sell the Sovereign 1867 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

