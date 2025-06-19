flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1866 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,911,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1866
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (653)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Spink - June 19, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction NOONANS - May 29, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Holmasto - May 24, 2025
SellerHolmasto
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1866 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1866?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1866 is 1100 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1866?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1866 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1866?

To sell the Sovereign 1866 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
