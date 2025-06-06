flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1865 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,130,500

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1865
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:940 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2025
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 551 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2024
SellerBolaffi
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateMarch 14, 2024
ConditionMS60 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateFebruary 23, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 4, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionAU55 SEGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1865?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1865 is 940 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1865?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1865 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1865?

To sell the Sovereign 1865 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

