flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1863 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,255,500

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1863
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4004 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,387. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction St James’s - July 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1007 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 27, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1863 at auction St James’s - October 31, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 31, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1863?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1863 is 1000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1863?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1863 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1863?

To sell the Sovereign 1863 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1863All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions