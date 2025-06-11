flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1862 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,477,500

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1862
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:950 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1862 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionXF45 ANACS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1862?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1862 is 950 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1862?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1862 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1862?

To sell the Sovereign 1862 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

