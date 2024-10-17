flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1861 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,626,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1861
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:840 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (215)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
SellerRauch
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
To auction
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
Australia Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - September 5, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 5, 2025
ConditionAU50 ANACS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1861?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1861 is 840 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1861?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1861 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1861?

To sell the Sovereign 1861 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1861All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions