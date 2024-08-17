flag
Sovereign 1860 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,573,500

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1860
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2400 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
SellerBertolami
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 30, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 27, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
SellerTaisei
DateNovember 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1860?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1860 is 2400 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1860?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1860 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1860?

To sell the Sovereign 1860 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

