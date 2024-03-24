flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1858 (Australia, Victoria)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,101,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1858
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:1700 USD
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
4300 $
Price in auction currency 4300 USD
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Spink - January 31, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 26, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1858?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1858 is 1700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1858?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1858 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1858?

To sell the Sovereign 1858 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
