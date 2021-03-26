flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1857. Reeded edge (Australia, Victoria)

Variety: Reeded edge

Obverse Sovereign 1857 Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1857 Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,05 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC499,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1857
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:910 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1857 Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1857 . Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
2030 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction iBelgica - June 6, 2015
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1857 at auction UBS - January 25, 2005
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 25, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge is 910 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge?

To sell the Sovereign 1857, Reeded edge we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

