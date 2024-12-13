flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1856 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC981,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1856
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 44,650. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
SellerHolmasto
DateMay 27, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Australia Sovereign 1856 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1856?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1856 is 3500 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1856?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1856 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1856?

To sell the Sovereign 1856 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1856All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions