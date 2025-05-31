flag
Sovereign 1855 "Type 1855-1856" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1855 "Type 1855-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Sovereign 1855 "Type 1855-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC502,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1855
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5100 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1855 "Type 1855-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1675 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 55,200. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Marudhar - May 31, 2025
SellerMarudhar
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2485 $
Price in auction currency 1850 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2024
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateSeptember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
SellerBolaffi
DateJune 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Sovereign 1855?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1855 is 5100 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1855?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1855 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1855?

To sell the Sovereign 1855 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

