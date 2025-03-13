flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC94,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1879
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
525 NZD
Price in auction currency 525 NZD
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 30, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2014
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2011
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1879 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 1100 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1879 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1879All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions