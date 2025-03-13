flag
Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1871
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
SellerSedwick
DateMay 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 27, 2020
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 26, 2019
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
SellerSedwick
DateMay 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2017
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 18, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 29, 2014
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1871 S "Coat of arms"?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S is 850 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1871 "Coat of arms" with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

