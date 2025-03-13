flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1866 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC154,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1866
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2300 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30016 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
50400 $
Price in auction currency 50400 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 22, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 15, 2021
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateJune 30, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 20, 2021
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 16, 2021
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateMarch 16, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
SellerFelzmann
DateJuly 1, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Heritage - February 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Katz - August 14, 2019
SellerKatz
DateAugust 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1866 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1866?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1866 is 2300 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1866?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1866 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1866?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1866 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

