Half Sovereign 1865 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC62,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1865
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 20, 2021
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2020
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 9, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 12, 2019
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 5, 2012
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 1, 2012
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateApril 18, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 2, 2010
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Spink - October 18, 2006
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Australia Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
SellerStack's
DateApril 20, 2005
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1865?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1865 is 2200 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1865?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1865 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1865?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1865 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

