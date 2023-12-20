flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1863 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC348,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1863
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 20, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateDecember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2023
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 29, 2022
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
SellerFelzmann
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2018
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - November 15, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 15, 2012
ConditionF15 ANACS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
SellerStack's
DateJune 20, 2010
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Spink - October 18, 2006
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1863 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
SellerHeritage
DateJune 10, 2000
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1863?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1863 is 1100 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1863?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1863 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1863?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1863 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

