AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1862 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC210,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1862
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 22, 2023
SellerNumisma - Portugal
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 5, 2022
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction St James’s - October 31, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 31, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 10, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateApril 15, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 10, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 10, 2019
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJanuary 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2018
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 8, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 28, 2018
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1862?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1862 is 810 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1862?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1862 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1862?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1862 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

