Half Sovereign 1861 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC186,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1861
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1861 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 362 CHF
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction St James's - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
2108 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 21, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction WCN - September 15, 2022
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
SellerSedwick
DateMay 6, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1861 at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1861?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1861 is 1000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1861?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1861 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1861?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1861 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

