AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1860 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC156,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1860
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction iBelgica - December 12, 2024
SelleriBelgica
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 26, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction St James’s - November 6, 2021
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 6, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Spink - October 18, 2006
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Australia Half Sovereign 1860 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 8, 2006
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1860?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1860 is 4000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1860?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1860 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1860?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1860 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

