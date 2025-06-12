flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1858 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC483,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1858
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Rumnicoin - June 12, 2025
SellerRumnicoin
DateJune 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1153 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMarch 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 6, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 10, 2018
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2016
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1858 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2015
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1858?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1858 is 1000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1858?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1858 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1858?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1858 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1858All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions