AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1857 "Type 1857-1866" (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1857 "Type 1857-1866" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1857 "Type 1857-1866" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC537,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1857
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2700 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1857 "Type 1857-1866" - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 15,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 27, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionG
Selling price
550 NZD
Price in auction currency 550 NZD
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
6900 $
Price in auction currency 6900 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Warin Global Investments - February 15, 2022
SellerWarin Global Investments
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1857 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1857?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1857 is 2700 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1857?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1857 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1857?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1857 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

