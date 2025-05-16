flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1856 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC478,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1856
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Sima Srl - May 16, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - April 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVG10 NGC
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
SellerRapp
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionF12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 22, 2021
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateAugust 22, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionDETAILS ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionVG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1856?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1856 is 4000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1856?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1856 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1856?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1856 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of VictoriaCoins of Australia in 1856All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions