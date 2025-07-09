flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1855 (Australia, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1855 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, VictoriaReverse Half Sovereign 1855 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC21,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodVictoria
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1855
  • RulerVictoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:25000 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1855 - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Victoria
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30997 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 39,950. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20377 $
Price in auction currency 15000 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
28800 $
Price in auction currency 28800 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 19, 2019
ConditionVG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2015
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1855 at auction Spink - October 18, 2006
SellerSpink
DateOctober 18, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Victoria Half Sovereign 1855?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1855 is 25000 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1855?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1855 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1855?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1855 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

