flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1930 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1930 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1930 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,915,352

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1930
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:690 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1930 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (95)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1930 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
645 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Rimon Auctions - July 31, 2024
SellerRimon Auctions
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 P at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 27, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1930 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1930 with mark P is 690 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1930 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1930 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1930All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions