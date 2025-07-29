flag
Australia
Period: 1837-1936

Sovereign 1930 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1930 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1930 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC77,574

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1930
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:990 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1930 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (73)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1930 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 49 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place August 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
2499 $
Price in auction currency 1850 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 11, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1930 M at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1930 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1930 with mark M is 990 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1930 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1930 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

