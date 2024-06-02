flag
Sovereign 1929 M (Australia, George V)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC436,719

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1929
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1929 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 34,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 1450 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 17, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 26, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 19, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction London Coins - September 1, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1929 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJune 18, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1929 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1929 with mark M is 2600 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1929 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1929 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

