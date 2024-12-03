flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1928 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1928 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1928 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,333,417

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1928
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:630 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1928 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (73)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1928 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,350. Bidding took place October 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 560 CHF
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - August 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 24, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 24, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1928 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1928 with mark P is 630 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1928 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1928 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1928All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions