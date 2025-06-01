flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1928 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1928 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1928 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC413,208

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1928
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2000 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1928 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (66)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1928 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23568 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2154 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
2283 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1928 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1928 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1928 with mark M is 2000 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1928 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1928 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1928All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins SovereignNumismatic auctions