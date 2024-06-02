flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1927 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1927 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1927 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,383,544

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1927
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1927 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1927 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20256 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
873 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 28, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1927 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1927 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1927 with mark P is 640 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1927 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1927 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1927 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1927 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

