Sovereign 1925 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1925 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1925 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,311,662

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1925
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1925 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 18, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1925 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1925 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1925 with mark M is 650 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1925 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1925 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

