AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1925 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1925 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1925 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,632,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1925
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1925 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (68)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1925 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - July 2, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1925 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1925 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1925 with mark S is 500 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1925 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1925 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

