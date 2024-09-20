flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1924 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1924 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1924 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: St James’s Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,464,416

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1924
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:860 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1924 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (61)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1924 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place March 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 661 USD
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
611 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
SellerSpink
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
Australia Sovereign 1924 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1924 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1924 with mark P is 860 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1924 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1924 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters P?

To sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

