AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Sovereign 1924 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1924 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Sovereign 1924 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC278,140

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1924
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1924 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place February 10, 2025.

Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 13, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Sovereign 1924 M at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1924 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1924 with mark M is 800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1924 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1924 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters M?

To sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

