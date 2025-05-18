Sovereign 1924 S (Australia, George V)

flag
Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC394,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1924
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Sovereign 1924 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 29317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1477 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Sovereign 1924 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1924 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1924 with mark S is 1800 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 812,17 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1924 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Sovereign 1924 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters S?

To sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

